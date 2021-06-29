Romanian wheat offered lowest at Egypt’s GASC tender

CAIRO: Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) on Monday received a lowest offer of $242.93 per tonne for 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat on a free-on-board basis in an international tender for the grain, traders said.

The buyer is seeking an unspecified quantity of wheat for shipment Aug. 25-Sept. 5 with payment to be made at sight.

GASC amended its tender terms to allow suppliers to present freight offers for their cargoes outside of the standard shipping tender process but traders said on Monday that GASC did not receive a single one.

Instead the buyer received offers for six vessels in the freight tender, which was held separately. “We will go as usual and will not offer in the freight tender to avoid additional risks,” one trader said. “Freight markets are turbulent and we need to see how the new system works.”