SNGPL holds e-kachehri

29 Jun 2021

LAHORE: To facilitate gas consumers through immediate resolution of their complaints, SNGPL organized e-Kachehri at its Head Office under the directions of Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU).

Managing Director SNGPL Ali J. Hamdani listened public grievances during the kachehri and directed relevant Executives for immediate redressal of complaints. It is pertinent to mention that in the wake of Corona virus pandemic and to ensure safety of consumers; Prime Minister of Pakistan had directed utility companies to organize e-Kachehri to ensure quick resolution of public complaints.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

