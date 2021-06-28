PTV to have HD transmission in August: Fawad Chaudhry

Karachi: The National Assembly (NA) approved on Monday three demands for grants pertaining to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the next fiscal year including making the transmission of state-run PTV fully high-definition (HD).

Addressing the floor of the Parliament, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said the Ministry of Information will serve the purpose of promoting the narrative of Pakistan.

He said that the previous governments used the ministry as their spokesperson but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is elevating it as the spokesperson of the state.

The minister announced that state-run PTV will also become fully HD in the first week of August, adding that the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) will be transformed into a digital media news agency on the pattern of Agence France-Presse (AFP) and Reuters.

'Digital advertising' being made part of policy: Fawad

He further said Radio Pakistan will fully become digitalized and the new programming will be visible in August.

While talking about journalists' safety in Pakistan, the information minister said that the most attacks on journalists happened during the Pakistan Peoples Party's tenure in which 32 journalists died, while during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's tenure, 24 journalists died from the attacks. But, during PTI's governance, all the culprits were caught, Chaudhry said.