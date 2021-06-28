ANL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.52%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.24%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.75%)
AVN 91.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.57%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.51%)
BYCO 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.73%)
DGKC 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.29%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.04%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.79%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-9.68%)
HUBC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.6%)
JSCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-6.35%)
KAPCO 44.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.76%)
MLCF 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.46%)
PAEL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.57%)
PIBTL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.77%)
PPL 87.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.46%)
PRL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.27%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.81%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
UNITY 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.1%)
WTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.27%)
BR100 5,102 Decreased By ▼ -108.09 (-2.07%)
BR30 26,704 Decreased By ▼ -570.63 (-2.09%)
KSE100 46,991 Decreased By ▼ -712.64 (-1.49%)
KSE30 18,861 Decreased By ▼ -289.07 (-1.51%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,231
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
955,657
91424hr
2.05% positivity
Sindh
336,076
Punjab
345,900
Balochistan
27,064
Islamabad
82,596
KPK
137,759
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Abu Dhabi outperforms Gulf stocks as IHC extends surge

  • The Abu Dhabi index advanced 1.2%, while International Holding was up 3.4%, having jumped 15% on Sunday. IHC shares are up around 170% this year.
  • Saudi Arabia's benchmark index rose too, adding 0.2%, helped by a 0.4% gain in Al Rajhi Bank and a 0.5% increase in petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries.
Reuters 28 Jun 2021

Abu Dhabi stocks outperformed Gulf markets on Monday, led by a 9% surge in the shares of the International Holding Company (IHC) conglomerate, which benefited from the listing of a subsidiary.

The Abu Dhabi index advanced 1.2%, while International Holding was up 3.4%, having jumped 15% on Sunday. IHC shares are up around 170% this year.

IHC, now Abu Dhabi's most valuable listed company, gained after the listing of Alpha Dhabi Holding, in which IHC holds a 45% stake and which operates in the healthcare, construction and hospitality sectors..

Alpha Dhabi leapt over 8%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index rose too, adding 0.2%, helped by a 0.4% gain in Al Rajhi Bank and a 0.5% increase in petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries .

Separately, Saudi Fransi Capital has started a book building process for Tanmiah Food Co's initial public offering, setting a price range of 59 riyals ($15.73) to 67 riyals per share, the investment banking group said on Sunday.

But Dubai's main share index eased 0.2%, hit by a 0.5% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties. Emaar shed some of the 1% gain it made on Sunday, after S&P Global raised its outlook to stable from negative.

S&P attributed the outlook revision to better momentum in Dubai's residential real estate, with prices rising in some areas for the first time since 2015.

The Qatari benchmark lost 0.2%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar falling 0.6% and Qatar Fuel Company dropping 1.3%.

However, the index's losses were limited by telecoms firm Ooredoo, which rose 1.3%. Ooredoo shares retreated 3.8% on Sunday after the imposition of a 3.5 million riyal ($950,000) financial sanction for violating instructions issued by the authority.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index Abu Dhabi index Qatari benchmark Dubai's main share index Abu Dhabi stocks

Abu Dhabi outperforms Gulf stocks as IHC extends surge

Assertions of Afghan side are contrary to facts: FO

IMF's new SDR allocation could bolster Pakistan's forex reserves by $2.8 billion: Fitch

Pakistan reports lowest number of Covid-related daily deaths since March 21

E-banking transactions increase 31% year-on-year during Jan-Mar: SBP

Tarbela 4th Extension project: TI-P urges ministry to take action against Wapda chief

'Amended' Finance Bill 2021 may be laid in NA today

SAPM on health expresses concern over people flouting Covid SOPs

Police nab key suspect in Lahore bomb blast case

PM says satisfied with RDA performance

India politicising FATF: Qureshi

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters