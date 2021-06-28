Police nab key suspect in Lahore bomb blast case

(Karachi) Law enforcement agencies have arrested a key suspect in connection with the bomb blast case that occurred in Lahore’s Johar Town area on June 23, local media reported on Monday.

The law enforcers arrested the accused, Eid Gul, from Rawalpindi. Police said that the accused had allegedly parked the explosive-laden car near the residence of Jamaatud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed.

The suspect has been shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.

Punjab police close to arresting culprits behind Lahore blast, says Rashid

A few days ago, the police nabbed another suspect identified as Peter Paul David who owned the car used in the blast. Investigators say that David handed over the car to Gul. On June 23, the vehicle entered Lahore at 9:16 am and was parked outside a house in Johar Town at 10:28 am. It exploded moments later.

So far, three suspects have been arrested in connection with the blast.

At least 3 killed, 21 injured in Lahore bomb blast

At least three people were killed while 24 suffered injuries when a planted device in the car exploded near the residence of Saeed in Johar Town. The blast left a four-foot-deep and eight-foot-wide crater on the road and damaged several houses, shops, and vehicles nearby.

The three victims who lost their lives in the explosion were identified as six-year-old Abdul Haq, his father Abdul Malik, 50, and a young passerby. Jinnah Hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr Yahya Sultan told reporters that seven of those admitted to the hospital were in critical condition with "ball bearing and blast injuries"

Soon after the explosion, the police launched a hunt for the suspects and gathered evidence, and completed geo-fencing of the crime site.

A First Investigation Report (FIR) of the Lahore blast was registered by the Counter-Terrorism Department on the complaint of SHO City Police Station Abid Baig. The FIR was filed under the charges of murder, attempt to murder, terrorism, and the explosives act, the police stated.