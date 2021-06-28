ANL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.52%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.24%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.75%)
AVN 91.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.57%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.51%)
BYCO 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.73%)
DGKC 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.29%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.04%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.79%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-9.68%)
HUBC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.6%)
JSCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-6.35%)
KAPCO 44.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.76%)
MLCF 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.46%)
PAEL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.57%)
PIBTL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.77%)
PPL 87.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.46%)
PRL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.27%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.81%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
UNITY 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.1%)
WTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.27%)
BR100 5,102 Decreased By ▼ -108.09 (-2.07%)
BR30 26,704 Decreased By ▼ -570.63 (-2.09%)
KSE100 46,991 Decreased By ▼ -712.64 (-1.49%)
KSE30 18,861 Decreased By ▼ -289.07 (-1.51%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,231
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
955,657
91424hr
2.05% positivity
Sindh
336,076
Punjab
345,900
Balochistan
27,064
Islamabad
82,596
KPK
137,759
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Police nab key suspect in Lahore bomb blast case

  • Suspect arrested in Rawalpindi, and is believed to have parked the explosive-laden car moments before explosion
Fahad Zulfikar 28 Jun 2021

(Karachi) Law enforcement agencies have arrested a key suspect in connection with the bomb blast case that occurred in Lahore’s Johar Town area on June 23, local media reported on Monday.

The law enforcers arrested the accused, Eid Gul, from Rawalpindi. Police said that the accused had allegedly parked the explosive-laden car near the residence of Jamaatud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed.

The suspect has been shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.

Punjab police close to arresting culprits behind Lahore blast, says Rashid

A few days ago, the police nabbed another suspect identified as Peter Paul David who owned the car used in the blast. Investigators say that David handed over the car to Gul. On June 23, the vehicle entered Lahore at 9:16 am and was parked outside a house in Johar Town at 10:28 am. It exploded moments later.

So far, three suspects have been arrested in connection with the blast.

At least 3 killed, 21 injured in Lahore bomb blast

At least three people were killed while 24 suffered injuries when a planted device in the car exploded near the residence of Saeed in Johar Town. The blast left a four-foot-deep and eight-foot-wide crater on the road and damaged several houses, shops, and vehicles nearby.

The three victims who lost their lives in the explosion were identified as six-year-old Abdul Haq, his father Abdul Malik, 50, and a young passerby. Jinnah Hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr Yahya Sultan told reporters that seven of those admitted to the hospital were in critical condition with "ball bearing and blast injuries"

Soon after the explosion, the police launched a hunt for the suspects and gathered evidence, and completed geo-fencing of the crime site.

A First Investigation Report (FIR) of the Lahore blast was registered by the Counter-Terrorism Department on the complaint of SHO City Police Station Abid Baig. The FIR was filed under the charges of murder, attempt to murder, terrorism, and the explosives act, the police stated.

Investigation Johar Town interrogation suspects arrested law enforcement agencies Lahore blast Jamaatud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed

Police nab key suspect in Lahore bomb blast case

Assertions of Afghan side are contrary to facts: FO

IMF's new SDR allocation could bolster Pakistan's forex reserves by $2.8 billion: Fitch

Pakistan reports lowest number of Covid-related daily deaths since March 21

E-banking transactions increase 31% year-on-year during Jan-Mar: SBP

Tarbela 4th Extension project: TI-P urges ministry to take action against Wapda chief

'Amended' Finance Bill 2021 may be laid in NA today

SAPM on health expresses concern over people flouting Covid SOPs

PM says satisfied with RDA performance

India politicising FATF: Qureshi

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters