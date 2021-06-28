ANL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.98%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.75%)
ASL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.94%)
AVN 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.17%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.99%)
BYCO 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.94%)
DGKC 118.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-2.68%)
EPCL 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.55%)
FCCL 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.79%)
FFBL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.76%)
FFL 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-9.68%)
HUBC 81.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.32%)
HUMNL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.56%)
JSCL 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
KAPCO 44.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.66%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.61%)
PAEL 35.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.57%)
PIBTL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.36%)
PPL 87.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.87%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.55%)
SNGP 48.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.79%)
TRG 161.93 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.33%)
UNITY 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.91%)
WTL 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.26%)
BR100 5,130 Decreased By ▼ -80.59 (-1.55%)
BR30 26,908 Decreased By ▼ -366.69 (-1.34%)
KSE100 47,031 Decreased By ▼ -672.52 (-1.41%)
KSE30 18,886 Decreased By ▼ -263.94 (-1.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,231
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
955,657
91424hr
2.05% positivity
Sindh
336,076
Punjab
345,900
Balochistan
27,064
Islamabad
82,596
KPK
137,759
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper eases as dollar firms on US inflation fears

  • Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.3% at $9,383.50 a tonne.
  • This morning, there is a marked lack of interest in the Asian session with all the drifting lower on thin volumes as yet again the physical buyers shy away from these prices.
Reuters 28 Jun 2021

HANOI: Copper prices fell on Monday and were set for a third straight daily drop in London, as the dollar strengthened on investor concerns over inflation in the United States that could lead to sooner-than-expected policy tightening.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.3% at $9,383.50 a tonne, as of 0528 GMT, while the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended the morning session down 0.7% at 68,440 yuan ($10,591) a tonne.

The dollar's index against six other major currencies strengthened 0.1% to 91.870, after a softer-than-expected US inflation did little to change investors' conviction that the Federal Reserve could tighten monetary policy if consumer price pressures continue to intensify.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive for holders of other currencies.

"This morning, there is a marked lack of interest in the Asian session with all the drifting lower on thin volumes as yet again the physical buyers shy away from these prices," Malcolm Freeman, director at Kingdom Futures, said in a note.

FUNDAMENTALS

Profit growth at China's industrial firms slowed again in May as surging raw material prices squeezed margins and weighed on factory activity.

ShFE nickel inventories dropped to a record low of 6,106 tonnes, while LME nickel stockpiles declined to their lowest level since July 2020 at 234,576 tonnes.

LME nickel fell 0.3% to $18,470 a tonne, aluminium declined 0.4% to $2,477 a tonne, while lead was the laggard, shedding 1% to $2,198 a tonne in London and diving 1.8% in Shanghai

Copper trading global copper producer LME copper copper exporter copper price

Copper eases as dollar firms on US inflation fears

PM says satisfied with RDA performance

Ulema support PM's remarks on women hijab: Ashrafi

Tarbela 4th Extension project: TI-P urges ministry to take action against Wapda chief

Pakistan reports lowest number of daily deaths since March 21

India politicising FATF: Qureshi

SAPM on health expresses concern over people flouting Covid SOPs

Volkswagen to stop selling combustion engines

Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue: Appointment of 10 judicial members challenged

Tree planting: PM calls for sizeable campaign

Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir: India probes suspected use of drones in blast at air base

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters