ANL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.98%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.75%)
ASL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.94%)
AVN 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.17%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.34%)
BYCO 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.94%)
DGKC 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.88%)
EPCL 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.55%)
FCCL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.49%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-9.68%)
HUBC 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.56%)
JSCL 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
KAPCO 44.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.66%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.61%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
PIBTL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
POWER 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.46%)
PPL 87.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.07%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.55%)
SNGP 48.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.71%)
TRG 161.69 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (1.18%)
UNITY 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.03%)
WTL 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.26%)
BR100 5,129 Decreased By ▼ -81.15 (-1.56%)
BR30 26,903 Decreased By ▼ -371.21 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,029 Decreased By ▼ -675.3 (-1.42%)
KSE30 18,885 Decreased By ▼ -264.99 (-1.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,231
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
955,657
91424hr
2.05% positivity
Sindh
336,076
Punjab
345,900
Balochistan
27,064
Islamabad
82,596
KPK
137,759
Pakistan

PM Imran to visit Naran as Pakistan eyes tourism push

  • Imran will hold meetings with local PTI leaders, eminent personalities, and other officials
Fahad Zulfikar 28 Jun 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Naran today (Monday) to inaugurate development projects for the promotion of tourism in the area.

During his visit, the premier will be briefed about the steps being taken to promote the tourism sector in the country. He will also hold meetings with local PTI leaders, eminent personalities, and other officials in Naran.

PM optimistic about tourism prospects

Earlier, the PM inaugurated the Al-Beruni Radius in Multan, part of government efforts to revive the country's historical sites and heritage. Imran said that the tourism industry has potential to provide employment to people. He added that Pakistan has three areas of tourism — the mountains, the seas, and the coastline.

Tourism potential game changer for Pakistan and its economy: Fawad

He stated that Turkey earns $40 billion annually from tourism, while Malaysia earns $20 billion from its maritime tourism. Despite having the same potential, Pakistan is earning nothing compared to Turkey and Malaysia, he mentioned.

The prime minister said that aside from contributing to the economy, tourism can also be the biggest source of employment in Pakistan.

