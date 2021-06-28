PM Imran to visit Naran as Pakistan eyes tourism push

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Naran today (Monday) to inaugurate development projects for the promotion of tourism in the area.

During his visit, the premier will be briefed about the steps being taken to promote the tourism sector in the country. He will also hold meetings with local PTI leaders, eminent personalities, and other officials in Naran.

PM optimistic about tourism prospects

Earlier, the PM inaugurated the Al-Beruni Radius in Multan, part of government efforts to revive the country's historical sites and heritage. Imran said that the tourism industry has potential to provide employment to people. He added that Pakistan has three areas of tourism — the mountains, the seas, and the coastline.

Tourism potential game changer for Pakistan and its economy: Fawad

He stated that Turkey earns $40 billion annually from tourism, while Malaysia earns $20 billion from its maritime tourism. Despite having the same potential, Pakistan is earning nothing compared to Turkey and Malaysia, he mentioned.

The prime minister said that aside from contributing to the economy, tourism can also be the biggest source of employment in Pakistan.