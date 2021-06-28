ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,231
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
955,657
91424hr
2.05% positivity
Sindh
336,076
Punjab
345,900
Balochistan
27,064
Islamabad
82,596
KPK
137,759
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 28, 2021
Pakistan

Article 140A: Powers, resources should be devolved to UC level: Kamal

Recorder Report 28 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday said that he has already presented a constitutional way-out for the resolution of Pakistan's chronic problems. Addressing members of Sindh High Court Bar Association and Karachi Bar Association at his party's headquarters, Pakistan House, PSP chief said that the Constitution of Pakistan does not mention anything about the responsibilities, powers and accountability of local government representatives.

Local governments are highly ineffective due to ambiguity about the local government system in the Constitution of Pakistan. The powers and resources under Article 140A should be devolved to the UC level.

"The constitutional solution we have proposed will solve the people's problems from Karachi to Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan," he claimed.

He added that no one knows the tyranny of this society better than lawyers. The world has touched the moon and we cannot save our children from being bitten by stray dogs despite having nuclear power.

In two and a half years, the PPP has given about 300,000 jobs but not a single person from Karachi and Hyderabad has been given a job. PPP sympathisers from rural Sindh were given jobs through fake domiciles on 40 percent quota of urban Sindh. In spite of receiving more than Rs8,000 billion from the federation in ten years, Sindh has become a non-liveable province, he alleged.

Karachi contributes 90 percent of the revenue to the Sindh treasury. Karachi's population is 50 percent of Sindh's population but today Karachi is one of the worst cities in the world. He said that some 25 million children including 7 million in Sindh are out of school in the country.

PPP and MQM are still pursuing the British policy of divide and rule by creating rifts among brothers.

President PSP Anis Kaim khani, Secretary General Advocate Hassan Sabir, Vice Chairman Syed Hafeezuddin and President of Lawyers Forum Ibrahim Abro, General Secretary Malik Afsar and Joint Secretary Lawyers Forum Khalid Abbasi along with Vice President of Karachi Bar Shazia Mughal, General Secretary Amir Nawaz Warraich, former Judge Afzal Roshan and other representatives of the legal fraternity were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Syed Mustafa Kamal resources powers Article 140A UC UC level

