Article 140A: Powers, resources should be devolved to UC level: Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday said that he has already presented a constitutional way-out for the resolution of Pakistan's chronic problems. Addressing members of Sindh High Court Bar Association and Karachi Bar Association at his party's headquarters, Pakistan House, PSP chief said that the Constitution of Pakistan does not mention anything about the responsibilities, powers and accountability of local government representatives.

Local governments are highly ineffective due to ambiguity about the local government system in the Constitution of Pakistan. The powers and resources under Article 140A should be devolved to the UC level.

"The constitutional solution we have proposed will solve the people's problems from Karachi to Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan," he claimed.

He added that no one knows the tyranny of this society better than lawyers. The world has touched the moon and we cannot save our children from being bitten by stray dogs despite having nuclear power.

In two and a half years, the PPP has given about 300,000 jobs but not a single person from Karachi and Hyderabad has been given a job. PPP sympathisers from rural Sindh were given jobs through fake domiciles on 40 percent quota of urban Sindh. In spite of receiving more than Rs8,000 billion from the federation in ten years, Sindh has become a non-liveable province, he alleged.

Karachi contributes 90 percent of the revenue to the Sindh treasury. Karachi's population is 50 percent of Sindh's population but today Karachi is one of the worst cities in the world. He said that some 25 million children including 7 million in Sindh are out of school in the country.

PPP and MQM are still pursuing the British policy of divide and rule by creating rifts among brothers.

President PSP Anis Kaim khani, Secretary General Advocate Hassan Sabir, Vice Chairman Syed Hafeezuddin and President of Lawyers Forum Ibrahim Abro, General Secretary Malik Afsar and Joint Secretary Lawyers Forum Khalid Abbasi along with Vice President of Karachi Bar Shazia Mughal, General Secretary Amir Nawaz Warraich, former Judge Afzal Roshan and other representatives of the legal fraternity were also present.

