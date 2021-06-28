ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,231
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
955,657
91424hr
2.05% positivity
Sindh
336,076
Punjab
345,900
Balochistan
27,064
Islamabad
82,596
KPK
137,759
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SC to hear contempt case against PPP leader today

APP 28 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will take up a contempt matter on Monday relating to a video clip showing objectionable and inappropriate utterances by PPP representative Masoodur Rehman Abbasi against Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed.

A four-member SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi will take up the matter on a suo moto contempt proceedings against Rehman, who the court observed was the General Secretary of the PPP in the PS-114 constituency.

On previous hearing, the court issued a show-cause notice to a PPP office-bearer and summoned him to answer for insulting remarks issued for Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed. The court had also ordered the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) and the FIA to furnish all the record, data and information in respect of the speech made by the suspect, stated to be secretary general of the local PPP chapter, from constituency PS-114, Karachi West.

On Friday, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) informed the Supreme Court that the audio and video clip in which a PPP leader from Sindh, Masoodur Rehman, was shown making indecent and disrespectful outburst against Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed was genuine without any editing and still in circulation on social media.

"The audio and video in which Masoo­dur Rehman has made indecent and disrespectful remarks about the Hon'able Chief Justice of Pakistan is genuine and no editing has been made in the video/audio file," said a report submitted by the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing to the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed PPP leader

SC to hear contempt case against PPP leader today

Volkswagen to stop selling combustion engines

Ulema support PM's remarks on women hijab: Ashrafi

'Amended' Finance Bill 2021 may be laid in NA today

Tarbela 4th Extension project: TI-P urges ministry to take action against Wapda chief

India politicising FATF: Qureshi

Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue: Appointment of 10 judicial members challenged

Tree planting: PM calls for sizeable campaign

Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir: India probes suspected use of drones in blast at air base

Ours is bottom-up approach to building economy: Tarin

Azhar explains how power shortfall will be bridged

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.