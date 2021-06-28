AJK elections: PTI announces alliance with AJK JUI

MUZAFFARABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has announced an electoral alliance with the All Jammu and Kashmir Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam ahead of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2021. In a meeting with Special Assistant to Punjab CM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on Sunday, JUI's Qazi Mahmood Al Hassan assured to field all candidates in favor of PTI.

"The alliance will create a conducive environment in the region," Hassan said. Direct elections on 45 seats of the Azad Kashmir legislative assembly are set to be held on July 25, Sunday. Four constituencies have been added to the elections this year.