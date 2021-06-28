ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,231
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
955,657
91424hr
2.05% positivity
Sindh
336,076
Punjab
345,900
Balochistan
27,064
Islamabad
82,596
KPK
137,759
AJK elections: PTI announces alliance with AJK JUI

INP 28 Jun 2021

MUZAFFARABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has announced an electoral alliance with the All Jammu and Kashmir Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam ahead of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2021. In a meeting with Special Assistant to Punjab CM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on Sunday, JUI's Qazi Mahmood Al Hassan assured to field all candidates in favor of PTI.

"The alliance will create a conducive environment in the region," Hassan said. Direct elections on 45 seats of the Azad Kashmir legislative assembly are set to be held on July 25, Sunday. Four constituencies have been added to the elections this year.

