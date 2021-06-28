Ability of police dependent upon community's approval, respect: CCPO

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has said that the ability of police to fulfill its mission is dependent upon the community's approval and respect. The senior police made these remarks while addressing the gathering of more than 2,600 newly-recruited police constables at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh on Sunday. Dogar said that police is not merely a profession but a complete lifestyle with sacred passion to serve and protect humanity.

"As policemen, it is our main responsibility to prevent crime, maintain law and order and tranquility in society. Police must be impartial, service-oriented, courteous, friendly to all community members and willing to embrace martyrdom in line of duty," the CCPO said.

He added the police service is a sacred profession and a career long struggle against all the evils of society. Thousands of policemen have laid their lives to serve this purpose and earned a huge respect and honour from society for the force, he recalled.

He announced that as many as 2319 male, 274 newly-recruited female constables along with 66 sub-inspectors will now be imparted professional physical and technical training at different training schools of Punjab police from the first week of the next month.

The CCPO stressed upon the new recruits to follow the core values of discipline and ethics along with learning necessary rules as these are essential qualities in law enforcement career and work performance which comes through proper training, helping citizens, obeying laws and code of behaviour.

"A policeman should feel pride in his/her profession as being a cop is not an easy job, pushing yourself towards your goals and never giving in the face of obstacles and risk of life give you a sense of respect which you earn with hard work, devotion and motivation," he concluded.

SSP Admn Waqar Shoaib Qureshi also addressed the recruits and advised them to give their best using all professional and moral abilities while rendering services to humanity and curb crimes. He instructed the senior police officers to facilitate their subordinates with their experiments, skills and professional capabilities.

