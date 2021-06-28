ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
Sindh reports 521 new cases of Covid-19

Recorder Report 28 Jun 2021

KARACHI: At least eight more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,418 and 521 new cases emerged when 14,052 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday. He added that 8 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,418 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 14,052 samples were tested which detected 521 cases that constituted 3.7 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 4,469,182 tests have been conducted against which 336,059 cases were diagnosed, of them 92.7 percent or 311,374 patients have recovered, including 369 overnight.

The CM said that currently 19,267 patients were under treatment, of them 18,482 were in home isolation, 612 at different hospitals and 55 patients in Isolation Centers. He added that the condition of 557 patients was stated to be critical, including 51 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 521 new cases, 229 have been detected from Karachi. Explaining the district-wise statistics, he added that Karachi East 104, Karachi South 59, Malir, 49, Karachi Central, Karachi West and Korangi 45 each, Hyderabad 18, Tando Muhammad Khan and Mirpurkhas 14 each, Thatto 11, Badin and Nawabshah 10 each, Noushero Feroz, Jamshoro, Qambar-Shahdadkot and Sanghar 9 each, Sujawal 7, Dadu, Matiari and Tharparkar 6 each, Ghotki and Umarkot 3 each, Larkano 2, Sukkur, Kashmore-Kandhkot and Khairpur one each new covid-19 cases reported. CM Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

