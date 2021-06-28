International team arrives to attempt K2, Broad Peak summits

ISLAMABAD: An international mountaineering outfit, comprising 20 climbers have arrived in Pakistan to summit K2 (8611-metre) and Broad Peak (8047-metre), Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said on Sunday. The expedition organized by the US-based boutique mountain guide service, Madison Mountaineering, includes 10 Nepalese, five British, four US and one Ukrainian national.

"The team led by renowned US mountaineer Garrett Christian Madison have proceeded to Gilgit-Baltistan today," Karrar Haidri, secretary ACP of told APP on Sunday.

According to Haidri, the mountaineers are scheduled to complete their expedition by the end of August. "Sixteen members of the team will attempt K2 summit, while as many will be scaling Broad Peak. Some of them will be attempting to ascend both the peaks," he added.