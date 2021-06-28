'Mother and Child Support Programme' launched

HYDERABAD: A pilot Mother and Child Support Programme (Health and Nutrition Conditional Cash Transfer) was launched by the Social Protection Strategy Unit Chief Minister's secretariat.

This was briefed by Deputy Director, Social Protection Strategy Unit Chief Minister's secretariat Ms Ambreen Zahra Syed, Dr Abid Shaikh, Rashid Mehmood and Azmat Bandhani here at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Cultural Complex Mithi.

They further said that the health of newborns and women has always been a priority of the Sindh Government, and health centers have been set up for this purpose so that the people can benefit from it. An integrated program is being launched to educate the public on the importance and benefits of maternal and child health, which will not only help pregnant women get to health facilities, but also provide them with the necessary information.

They said in our backward areas sometimes face financial difficulties during pregnancy and childbirth, keeping in mind the fact in this program that pregnant mothers and her families should not face any financial difficulties for basic medical facilities. The stages of financial assistance have been determined in accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organization and the Department of Health. Payment will be made at these stages during the Pregnancy examination, Maternity in the hospital, obtaining a newborn's birth certificate, maternal examination after childbirth, Immunization and developmental examination of the child. Keeping in view the requirements of transparency, Biometrics verification will be used by NADRA during the implementation of the program, and funds will be provided through a neutral body.

