ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,231
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
955,657
91424hr
2.05% positivity
Sindh
336,076
Punjab
345,900
Balochistan
27,064
Islamabad
82,596
KPK
137,759
World

EU drafts plan to toughen carbon market

Reuters 28 Jun 2021

BRUSSELS: The European Union is planning to toughen its carbon market to cut emissions faster and put a price on pollution in new sectors, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. The EU's emissions trading system (ETS) is the bloc's central climate policy, forcing power plants, factories and airlines running European flights to buy permits when they emit CO2. The European Commission will next month propose a revamp of the system as part of a package of policies designed to meet a more ambitious climate change target.

Citing a draft of the ETS proposal, Bloomberg reported that the supply of CO2 permits in the ETS will face a one-off cut. The number of permits entering the ETS each year would also decrease at a faster rate, although this rate was not specified, the report said. A Commission spokesperson declined to comment on the draft proposal, which could change before it is published.

The proposal would strengthen the ETS "market stability reserve", a mechanism designed to avoid a build-up of excess permits that could depress EU carbon prices.

When the ETS contains more than 1.096 billion spare permits, the reserve would absorb 24% per year until 2030, the report said. When there are 833 million to 1.096 billion permits in circulation, the reserve would absorb enough permits to bring that down to 833 million. EU member states and the European Parliament must negotiate the final reforms, a process that could take roughly two years. Free carbon permits would end for industries covered by the EU's planned carbon border levy - a move that could increase carbon costs for producers of steel, cement, aluminium and fertilisers.

The report confirmed plans to expand the ETS to include shipping, and create a new, separate ETS for transport and heating systems in buildings.

