ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,211
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
954,743
90124hr
2.02% positivity
Sindh
335,555
Punjab
345,796
Balochistan
27,003
Islamabad
82,565
KPK
137,628
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Daimler set to spin off truck unit by year end

  • "We are right on schedule with the detailed preparations for this complex project and want to float Daimler Truck on the stock exchange as an independent company by the end of this year."
Reuters Updated 27 Jun 2021

BERLIN: German carmaker Daimler is on track to spin off Daimler Truck, the world's largest truck and bus maker, by the end of the year, its finance chief was quoted as saying on Sunday.

"We are right on schedule with the detailed preparations for this complex project and want to float Daimler Truck on the stock exchange as an independent company by the end of this year," CFO Harald Wilhelm told the Automobilwoche weekly.

"We are convinced of the industrial logic and benefits of the planned realignment of Daimler and the spin-off of Daimler Truck."

A Daimler spokesperson said on Sunday the company had no further comment on the report.

The plan - announced in February - is aimed at increasing Daimler's investor appeal as a focused electric, luxury car business, as the Mercedes-Benz brand challenges Tesla Inc , Porsche, BMW and others.

LBBW analyst Frank Biller told the magazine Daimler Truck could join the German DAX index of blue chip companies next March.

In the truck market, Daimler faces traditional rivals such as Sweden's AB Volvo, Volkswagen AG unit Traton and Paccar Inc

Under the planned spin-off, a significant majority stake in Daimler Truck would be distributed to Daimler shareholders.

German carmaker Daimler AG world's largest truckmaker truck and bus maker

Daimler set to spin off truck unit by year end

Azhar explains how power shortfall will be bridged

Pakistan reports 901 new Covid infections, 23 deaths in 24 hours

Tarin defends govt’s IMF lending decision

Inflows in govt's Roshan Digital Acount cross $1.5 billion: PM

Miftah Ismail hits out at govt over looming energy crisis

Sindh allows reopening of shrines, amusement parks from Monday

Pakistan revises inbound travel restrictions

‘Kanal Istanbul’ project kicks off with bridge construction

Opposition’s all 397 cut motions rejected: NA approves 29 demands for grants worth over Rs167bn

Qureshi questions ‘intrinsic’ nature of FATF forum

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters