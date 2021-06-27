ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,211
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
954,743
90124hr
2.02% positivity
Sindh
335,555
Punjab
345,796
Balochistan
27,003
Islamabad
82,565
KPK
137,628
Business & Finance

S&P raises Dubai's Emaar Properties outlook to stable

  • "We expect a rebound in the company's earnings and credit metrics in 2021, with EBITDA likely to exceed AED8 billion (dirhams) and funds from operations (FFO) to debt to improve to about 30%," S&P said.
Reuters 27 Jun 2021

DUBAI: S&P Global said on Sunday it had raised its outlook for Emaar Properties, Dubai's largest listed developer, and its majority-owned Emaar Malls to stable from negative.

S&P said the outlook was revised as Dubai's residential real estate sector was gaining momentum, with prices rising in some areas for the first time since 2015.

"We expect a rebound in the company's earnings and credit metrics in 2021, with EBITDA likely to exceed AED8 billion (dirhams) and funds from operations (FFO) to debt to improve to about 30%," S&P said.

It kept a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+ for Emaar Properties, issuer credit rating of BB+ for Emaar Malls and its bbb+ stand alone credit profile for Emaar Malls.

Emaar Properties shares were trading up 1.2% on the Dubai stock market on Sunday.

S&P said it expected Emaar Properties would deliver about 6,000 units this year and close to 10,000 units in 2022, up from 4,800 in 2020.

S&P said first quarter data suggested Dubai's residential had bottomed out. It said overall prices had fallen at a low single digit rate in the first quarter, although prices of higher end properties had actually risen.

Sales of luxury villas, sea-view apartments and second-hand family houses have jumped this year as buyers take advantage of decade-low prices, easy financing and an economy open for business despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

