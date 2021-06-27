ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,188
3624hr
Pakistan Cases
953,842
93524hr
2% positivity
Sindh
335,044
Punjab
345,655
Balochistan
26,932
Islamabad
82,528
KPK
137,560
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

SPI up 0.82pc WoW

Tahir Amin 27 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended June 24, 2021 recorded an increase of 0.82 percent over the last week due to increase in the prices of food items including tomatoes (14.56 percent), chicken (11.43 percent), onions (8.38 percent), potatoes (3.37 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (1.53 percent), cooking oil (1.41 percent), and non-food item LPG (8.64 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts increase of 15.29 percent with most of the items increased mainly electricity for Q1 (61.62 percent), chilies powder (57.57 percent), petrol (48.21 percent), diesel (40.04 percent), mustard oil (35.57 percent), gents sandal (33.37 percent), LPG (32.31 percent), eggs (27.90 percent), gents sponge chappal (25.13 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (24.81 percent), and match box (23.44 percent), while a major decrease was observed in the prices of tomatoes (26.03 percent), moong (24.15 percent), garlic (16.79 percent), potatoes (15.81 percent), onions (1.03 percent), salt (0.89 percent), and masoor (0.50 percent).

According to the latest data, the SPI went up from 147.92 points during the week ended June 17, 2021 to 149.14 percent during the week under review.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs17,733, from Rs17,733 to Rs22,888, Rs22,889 to Rs29,517 and Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and for above Rs44,175 per month increased by 0.67 percent, 0.75 percent, 0.76 percent, 0.79 percent, and 0.91 percent, respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 21 (41.2 percent) items increased, seven (13.7 percent) items decreased, and 23 (45.1 percent) items remained constant, said the PBS in weekly SPI data.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices include tomatoes (14.56 percent), chicken (11.43 percent), LPG (8.64 percent), onions (8.38 percent), potatoes (3.37 percent), garlic (2.52 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (1.53 percent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (SN), 5 litre tin each (1.41 percent), toilet soap (1.40 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5 kg tin each (1.24 percent), rice IRRI-6/9 (0.73 percent), rice basmati broken (0.43 percent), mustard oil (0.39 percent), cooked daal (0.37 percent), firewood whole 40kg (0.35 percent), milk fresh (0.30 percent), eggs (0.26 percent), beef with bone (0.20 percent), powdered milk NIDO 390gm polybag each (0.18 percent), wheat flour bag 20kg (0.14 percent), and mutton (0.09 percent).

According to the PBS, decrease was observed in the price of moong (3.79 percent), bananas (2.54 percent), pulse gram (0.71 percent), gur (0.66 percent), maash (0.45 percent), masoor (0.26 percent), and sugar (0.12 percent).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PBS Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Sensitive Price Indicator tomatoes price potatoes price Dalda Habib

SPI up 0.82pc WoW

Azhar explains how power shortfall will be bridged

Qureshi questions ‘intrinsic’ nature of FATF forum

‘Kanal Istanbul’ project kicks off with bridge construction

Opposition’s all 397 cut motions rejected: NA approves 29 demands for grants worth over Rs167bn

Tarin defends govt’s IMF lending decision

Proposed LNG tax hike: CNG price to go up by Rs6-9 per kg: APCNGA

Security forces capable of dealing with challenges: Rasheed

Punjab water, sanitation project: $442.4m financing pact inked with WB

IMF says board discusses $650bn expansion of reserves, process to be completed in August

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.