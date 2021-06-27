ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
Security forces capable of dealing with challenges: Rasheed

Fazal Sher 27 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Saturday said that international powers are making efforts to put pressure on Pakistan and creating problems for the country but our security forces are capable of dealing with all challenges.

“We are proud of our army, intelligences agencies and police and they are able to cope with any challenge,” he said that, while talking to reporters at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) after enquiring after health of two injured police personnel who were injured during exchange of fire with dacoits.

He said that the government is also planning to increase the strength of the city police.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has categorically said that Pakistan would not give provide bases to the US against Afghanistan.

“We also hope that Taliban would also not allow TTP and other anti-Pakistan forces for creating instability in Pakistan,” he said.

The minister said that 88 percent work on the fencing of the border with Afghanistan has been completed and the rest would be completed by June 30, it said, adding that 46 percent Pakistan-Iran border has so far been completed and rest would be completed at the end of this year.

He said that the city police would soon be linked with Safe City Islamabad in order to ensure security of citizens.

The minister announced prize of Rs25,000 each on the occasion. Meanwhile, the city police foiled a dacoity bid in Sector G-11/1 and also arrested two accused on the spot.

According to the details, the police got the call that some dacoits had broken into a house in Street 169, Sector G-11/1.

A team from Ramna police station rushed to the spot and encircled the alleged dacoits.

However, they started firing on the police party.

Despite stiff resistance, the police succeeded in apprehending two accused from the scene, while one of their accomplices made good his escape.

Two policemen also got injured in the fire from the accused.

Constable Muhammad Arshad and Constable Muhammad Saqlain were immediately rushed to the PIMS hospital for medical treatment.

Upon receiving information, IG Islamabad Qazi Jamilur Rehman, DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer, and Zonal SP reached the spot immediately.

The police, after the incident, started searching in the area for the arrest of the third accused. The IG appreciated the valour of the policemen which they showed and foiled the dacoity bid.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

