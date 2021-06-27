Prices of essential kitchen items witness increasing trend

ISLAMABAD: Prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed an increasing trend during this week past as compared with the previous week, revealed a survey conducted by Business Recorder, here on Saturday. The survey revealed chicken price went up from Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40kg in wholesale market, while in the retail market chicken is being sold at Rs 225-235 per kg against Rs 215 per kg, and chicken meat is being sold at Rs 360-370 per kg against Rs 340 per kg.

The survey noted a slight reduction in egg price, which went down from Rs 4,400 per carton to Rs 4,150 per carton in wholesale market, while in the retail market eggs are being sold at Rs160 per dozen. Usually in the summer season, eggs prices remain in the range of Rs 70-90 per dozen but since past summer, the eggs prices are continuously going up, which during ongoing summer season are record high as well as chicken prices.

No variations were witnessed in prices of cooked food items at average hotels as cooked vegetable plate is available at Rs 120, cooked daal plate at Rs 120, chicken haleem plate price at Rs 210 per plate, karhi plate rate at Rs 140, cooked chicken plate at Rs 250, and roti at Rs 12. Massive increase in best quality ghee/cooking oil is being observed as Dalda ghee/cooking oil retail price has jumped from Rs 1,620 per 5 litre tin to Rs 1,720 per 5 litre tin.

B-grade ghee/cooking price has slightly reduced from Rs 3,800 per 16 pack carton to Rs 3,700 per carton. Since December 2020, best quality ghee/cooking oil price has witnessed an increase of Rs 110 per kg from Rs 250 per kg to Rs 360 per kg, while B-grade ghee/cooking oil price increased by Rs 90 per pack of 900 grams from Rs 160 to Rs 250 per pack.

Wheat flour price has witnessed an increase as it went up from Rs 1,120 per 20kg bag to Rs 1,130 per 20kg bag in the wholesale market, while in retail market it is being sold at Rs 150 per 20kg bag against Rs 1,140 per 20kg bag.

The government-sponsored subsidised wheat flour is not being supplied in open market but only limited to the Utility Stores outlets at Rs 860 per 20kg bag. The survey observed no changes in sugar price, which is available at Rs 4,750 per 40kg, while in retail market, it is being sold at Rs 105 per kg. No changes were observed in packed milk prices such as Milk Pak and Olper, which is available at Rs 42.5 per 200ml pack and litre pack at Rs 160.

Fresh milk and yogurt prices also remained unchanged at Rs 140 per kg and Rs 150 per kg respectively. Prices of the various brands of rice witnessed an increase as best quality Basmati rice price jumped from Rs 5,400 per 40kg bag to Rs 5,800 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 170 per kg against Rs 160 per kg, while normal quality rice brands are being sold at Rs 80 per kg to Rs 120 per kg.

Pulses prices witnessed no changes as moong in wholesale is available at Rs 8,000 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 220 per kg. Maash is available at Rs 8,500 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 230 per kg, best quality lentil at Rs 5,000 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 140 per kg.

Best quality bean lentil at Rs 8,000 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 200 per kg, masoor at Rs 5,000 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 140 per kg, while best quality whole gram at Rs 5,000 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 130 per kg. A comparison of the prevailing market prices with the prices computed by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed serious differences as the PBS has mentioned sugar price at Rs 98.14 per kg, while in market on an average sugar is available at Rs 105 per kg.

Similarly, the PBS mentioned Dalda ghee/cooking oil price Rs 1,565.19 per 5kg tin, while in the market it is being sold at Rs 1,720 per 5kg tin. The PBS mentioned wheat flour price of Rs 1,137.15 per 20kg bag but in the market it is available at Rs 1,150 per 20kg bag. Fresh milk price at Rs 110.43 per kg, while in the market, it is being sold at Rs 140 per kg, cooked daal plate at an average hotel is available at Rs 120 per plate against the PBS mentioned price of Rs79.45 per plate, mutton in rural areas of Rawalpindi/Islamabad is available at Rs 1,200 per kg, while the PBS has mentioned it at Rs 1,108.59 per kg, while in urban areas of the twin cities mutton is being sold at Rs 1,360 per kg.

The survey noted an increasing trend in the prices of vegetables as potato price remained unchanged at Rs 230 per 5kg, which in retail are still being sold at Rs 55 per kg, tomatoes price went up from Rs 130 per 5kg to Rs 175 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail are being sold at Rs 45 per kg against Rs 35 per kg, onion price also went up from Rs 120 per 5kg to Rs 140 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs 40 per kg against Rs 30-35 per kg.

Ginger price went up from Rs 2,150 per 5kg to Rs 2,300 per 5kg, which in retail market is being sold at Rs 460 per kg against Rs 440 per kg and local garlic price went up from Rs 550 per 5kg to Rs 750 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 190 per kg against Rs 140 per kg.

Pumpkin price remained stable at Rs 240 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at 60 per kg, okra price went up from Rs 200 per 5kg to Rs 235 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 60 per kg against Rs 55 per kg, capsicum price went up from Rs 230 per 5kg to Rs 240 per 5kg, which in retail is available at Rs 55-60 per kg, fresh bean price went up Rs 500 per 5kg to Rs 600 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 140 per kg against Rs 130 per kg, peas price went up from Rs 450 per 5kg to Rs 550 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 125 per kg against Rs 110 per kg, cauliflower price went down from Rs 450 per 5kg to Rs 350 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 80 per kg against Rs 100 per kg, and cabbage price went up from Rs 170 per 5kg to Rs 130 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 40 per kg against Rs 45 per kg.

Fruit prices witnessed no significant changes as best quality banana is available at Rs 150 per dozen, while normal quality in the range of Rs 100-120 per dozen, watermelon is available in the range of Rs 25-35 per kg, various brands of apple are available in the range of Rs75-300 per kg against Rs 120-275, melon is available at Rs 50 per kg, lychee at Rs 350 per kg, and cherry is being sold at Rs 300 per kg.

Various brands of peach are available in the range of Rs 100 per kg to Rs 225 per kg, and various qualities of mangoes in the range of Rs 90-150 per kg, while plum is available at Rs 200 per kg against Rs 350 per kg.

