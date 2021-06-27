Transport, mass transit: Sindh Govt sets aside funds for Karachi’s various projects

KARACHI: Sindh Government has set aside funds for various transport and mass transit projects in Karachi in the budget of next financial year. According to the details of the project, almost Rs700 million have been allocated for Construction of BRT Orange Line in the budget. Provincial government allocated Rs124 million for Technical Assistance for Karachi Bus Rapid Transit Project (BRT Red Line Detail Design).

It also set aside Rs22 million for the consultancy for revival of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) and Rs100 million have been allocated for construction of Boundary Fencing along the Existing Alignment of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR). It allocated Rs469 million as part of its share for construction of BRT Red Line Karachi, which is being financially assisted by Asian Development Bank and other international financial institutions. Almost Rs16 billion funds have been shown as foreign project assistance in the next financial year.

Provincial government set aside Rs60 million as part of its share for Karachi Urban Mobility Project - Yellow Line BRTs Corridor whereas foreign assistance amount is Rs4.640 billion in next year. World Bank Assisted Project has total cost Rs61,439.7 million including WB Loan Rs53,599.7 million, Sindh Government share Rs2590.00 million and Private Sector Share Rs5250.00 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021