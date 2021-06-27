ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
Mir Hazar Khan Khoso passes away

INP 27 Jun 2021

QUETTA: Veteran Balochistan politician and former interim Prime Minister Justice Mir Hazar Khan Khoso (retd) passed away in Quetta at the age of 92.

He breathed his last after remaining under treatment for a month at a Quetta hospital. A jurist, Khoso was a retired judge, who previously served as the Chief Justice of the Federal Shariat Court. Hazar Khan Khoso, born on 30 September 1929 and had served as the caretaker Prime Minister from 25 March 2013 to 5 June 2013. He also remained Governor Balochistan

His funeral prayers will be offered in his native town Katbar Sharif in Lahri.

In March 2013, the Election Commission of Pakistan had selected Hazar Khan Khoso as the interim prime minister after a parliamentary committee and rival parties failed to agree on a candidate.

The outgoing PPP government had proposed Khoso and a former central bank governor Dr Ishrat Husain, while the main opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had put forward the name of another retired judge Justice Nasir Aslam Zahid and a politician Rasool Bux Paliejo.

A venerated officer, bearing a reputation of honesty, Mir Hazar Khan Khoso hailed from Goth Azam Khan Khoso in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan. His first political appointment came as the Acting Governor of Balochistan – an office he kept for three months after the death of Governor Muhammad Musa, who served as the 10th governor of the province from December 17, 1985 to March 12, 1991.

Earlier, having served as judge of the Balochistan High Court, Khoso was promoted to assume the position of Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court for a tenure spanning from 1990 to 1991.

As a judicial officer, Khoso had never indulged in any controversy and kept himself away from politics while being a judge in the superior courts.

