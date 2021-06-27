ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,188
3624hr
Pakistan Cases
953,842
93524hr
2% positivity
Sindh
335,044
Punjab
345,655
Balochistan
26,932
Islamabad
82,528
KPK
137,560
Pakistan

Teamwork between regulators, LEAs vital to combat financial crimes: SECP chief

Recorder Report 27 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman, Aamir Khan, said that Synergy, collaboration and teamwork between all regulators and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) is vital to effectively combat emerging trends of financial crimes.

He was speaking at the conclusion of Workshop on Investigation of Financial Crimes arranged by Islamabad Police at the School of Investigation, Police Lines Headquarters. Aamir Khan went on to add that they possess diverse and unique skills and capabilities that can complement their efforts in fighting financial crimes.

Inspector General of Police, Islamabad Qazi Jamilur Rehman was also present.

Aamir Khan said that the advancements in technology, coupled with globalization, such as internet accessibility and increased usage of mobile phones, has enabled criminal elements to engage in collusive practices and develop more sophisticated methodologies to evade legal scrutiny and commit offences. He added that the rapid pace of advancements has made it imperative for authorities mandated to protect public interest, to develop the ability to effectively protect against these schemes.

Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and regulators such as the SECP, share the same goal of protection of public interest. There is a dire need for them to be conjoined at the hip. In this respect, three areas merit serious consideration.

The first is effective engagement between the regulatory bodies and law enforcement agencies to develop understanding of the roles of each other. In the past there has been lack of interaction between the two, and limited awareness about the legislative domain and function of the regulators. Likewise, regulators have been unable to comprehend the mandate and approach of the law enforcement agencies.

Khan suggested improving and formalizing collaboration between law enforcement agencies and regulatory bodies. Effective and efficient investigation of financial crimes requires synergy, collaboration and teamwork between all investigation institutions. We have a classic example of this in the case of the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, where the US Government formed special task forces to collectively fight financial crimes. He suggested complementing each other's strength as regulators lack the teeth that LEAs possess, but regulators have intricate knowledge about laws, accounting practices, business transactions etc, that can be beneficial for LEAs, especially in combating white-collar financial crimes.

It is for this exact purpose that the SECP had recently approached the IG, with a request to consider allocating a senior resource for dedicated sessions to conduct training of SECP officers in the field of criminal investigations, inspections, evidence collection, handling witness statements, from the perspective of our regulated laws.

He hoped that the workshop and the training would go a long way to fostering a close cooperative relationship between the SECP and the Islamabad Police, to collaborate and engage effectively for the larger public good.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SECP LEAs Qazi Jamilur Rehman Aamir Khan financial crimes

