Pakistan to get 2.5m Moderna vaccine doses under Covax

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is all set to receive free 2.5 million doses of Moderna coronavirus vaccine under Covax scheme. According to sources, Pakistan will receive the consignment of the jabs in a week or two. The new vaccine will be administered to people with low immune system and chronic diseases.

Anyone wanting to travel abroad will also be able get the jab as Morderna vaccine is approved in Europe, United States and other countries. Meanwhile, The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has allowed those traveling abroad to receive the Pfizer vaccine jabs.

According to the new guideline issued by the NCOC, those Pakistanis who intend to travel to Saudi Arabia on work visa or those who intend to travel to any other destination of the world on work visa before July 26 can receive Pfizer vaccine jabs. The new guideline states that Pfizer vaccine should be administered to those Pakistanis who are traveling to countries where the Chinese vaccine is not yet approved.