ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,188
3624hr
Pakistan Cases
953,842
93524hr
2% positivity
Sindh
335,044
Punjab
345,655
Balochistan
26,932
Islamabad
82,528
KPK
137,560
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Overseas Pakistanis: Shehbaz floats representation 'formula'

Ali Hussain 27 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, on Saturday, floated a proposal to give representation to overseas Pakistanis in the parliament - five to seven seats that are reserved for them in the National Assembly and two in the Senate.

In a statement here, Shehbaz said this would make the overseas Pakistanis able to represent the diaspora in the parliament and to highlight their issues effectively.

"The PML-N endorses the overseas Pakistanis' right to vote in line with the principles of democratic ideals and principles. They have every right to register and cast their ballot in Pakistan during elections," Shehbaz said. The PML-N president's statement comes following the party came under fire by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over its objection to the proposed electoral reforms bill, which also proposes giving online vote right to the overseas Pakistanis. Shehbaz floated the proposal of allocating five to seven seats in the National Assembly and two in the Senate of Pakistan to overseas Pakistanis, adding that the process and preconditions would be decided by all political parties through a consensus.

"Overseas Pakistanis come to the country at the time of elections and vote as per the registration of their vote in the voter list," he further stated. He added that the required relevant legislation in this regard would also be possible with all parties on board, adding that on the basis of same formula, representation to overseas Kashmiris have been given in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly. The PML-N president said that overseas Pakistanis are a precious asset and pride of the country. "These eight million Pakistanis are the strength of the nation, who are contributing to the progress and development of the country," he stated, adding that the PML-N respects their contribution to the national development.

He said that his party wants that all issues concerning the overseas Pakistanis, including those related to land grabbing, should be addressed promptly, legally and justly as a top priority. "We respect their right to vote and want to ensure that they are facilitated and their problems are addressed. PML-N has always made efforts to achieve these "objectives" and would continue to do so," he added. He claimed that the PML-N has always valued and encouraged the overseas Pakistanis "not just through words but by undertaking practical actions".

He also said the previous PML-N government brought about major reforms in Overseas Pakistanis Foundation at the federal level and also established Overseas Commission in Punjab under which "role model" programmes were introduced in 36 districts.

"All these steps were aimed at immediate and effective redressal of any and every issues faced by the overseas community," he further maintained. Earlier on June 10, 2021, the PTI government hurriedly passed the Elections (Second Amendment) Act, 2021 and the Elect Amendment) Bill, 2020 along with 19 other bills amid strong protest by the opposition parties with PML-N secretary-general Ahsan Iqbal accusing the government of paving the way for rigging the next elections. To chalk out a joint strategy against the "one-sided" electoral reforms, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, have recently agreed on convening an all-party conference (APC) soon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif Overseas Pakistanis PMLN Govt PTI goverment

Overseas Pakistanis: Shehbaz floats representation 'formula'

Azhar explains how power shortfall will be bridged

Qureshi questions ‘intrinsic’ nature of FATF forum

‘Kanal Istanbul’ project kicks off with bridge construction

SPI up 0.82pc WoW

Opposition’s all 397 cut motions rejected: NA approves 29 demands for grants worth over Rs167bn

Tarin defends govt’s IMF lending decision

Proposed LNG tax hike: CNG price to go up by Rs6-9 per kg: APCNGA

Security forces capable of dealing with challenges: Rasheed

Punjab water, sanitation project: $442.4m financing pact inked with WB

IMF says board discusses $650bn expansion of reserves, process to be completed in August

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.