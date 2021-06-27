ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,188
3624hr
Pakistan Cases
953,842
93524hr
2% positivity
Sindh
335,044
Punjab
345,655
Balochistan
26,932
Islamabad
82,528
KPK
137,560
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PDMA KP prepares monsoon contingency plan

Recorder Report 27 Jun 2021

PESHAWAR: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has prepared Monsoon Contingency Plan in consultations with all stakeholders including district administrations and concerned departments of provincial and federal governments.

The Director General (DG) PDMA, Sharif Hussain has said that the contingency plan has been prepared while keeping in view technical as well as situation after natural disasters occurred in past. In past, he said natural disasters have caused the loss of human lives, livelihood and houses. Under this plan, planning has been evolved to protect from losses due to natural disasters and combating of emergency situation.

Under Monsoon Contingency Plan 2021 all aspects of large and small scale disasters, large scale losses and emergency situation have been pinpointed. PDMA has also provided sufficient relief goods to all districts of the province and funds for combating any kind of emergency situation.

DG PDA said that consultations for Monsoon Contingency plan with all stakeholders were started in first week of March 2021. Data collecting tools has also been prepared in collaboration with all stakeholders and profiling has been made regarding district/sector specified threats. He said that during several last decades, KP has faced different kind of natural disasters including earthquake, flood, Corona pandemic that kept economy under pressure.

Sharif Hussain said that climate change and global warming various incidents including flood due to melting of iceberg in northern areas have been occurred in the province during recent years' heavy rains in Malakand and Hazara that have inflicted heavy losses on people.

According to Monsoon Plan 2021, nine districts of the province including Charsadda, DI Khan, Shangla, Dir Upper, Nowshera, Swat, Chitral Upper and Chitral Lower have been declared sensitive while the Met Office has forecasted normal rains during current season.

Similarly, according to Director (Disaster Risk Management) PDMA, Zuhra Nigar the authority in mutual cooperation with Irrigation Department has installed Flood Forecast Station on seven rivers of the province to arrest losses from floods in the province. Such flood forecast stations have been installed on River Swat at Khawazakhela (Swat), Chakdara and on River Panjkora, Munda head works, River Kalpani (Mardan) at Ring Road Bridge.

The installation of stations will help advance information regarding flood and rain and monitoring of the growing level of water in canals and nullahs to minimize human and financial losses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

climate change PDMA PDA Sharif Hussain Disaster Risk Management

PDMA KP prepares monsoon contingency plan

Azhar explains how power shortfall will be bridged

Qureshi questions ‘intrinsic’ nature of FATF forum

‘Kanal Istanbul’ project kicks off with bridge construction

SPI up 0.82pc WoW

Opposition’s all 397 cut motions rejected: NA approves 29 demands for grants worth over Rs167bn

Tarin defends govt’s IMF lending decision

Proposed LNG tax hike: CNG price to go up by Rs6-9 per kg: APCNGA

Security forces capable of dealing with challenges: Rasheed

Punjab water, sanitation project: $442.4m financing pact inked with WB

IMF says board discusses $650bn expansion of reserves, process to be completed in August

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.