ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,188
3624hr
Pakistan Cases
953,842
93524hr
2% positivity
Sindh
335,044
Punjab
345,655
Balochistan
26,932
Islamabad
82,528
KPK
137,560
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Supreme Court ruling, Midwest rains pressure US corn and soya

Reuters 27 Jun 2021

CHICAGO: Corn and soyabean futures tumbled on Friday after a US Supreme Court ruling bolstered a bid by small oil refineries seeking exemptions from laws requiring them to blend ethanol or other biofuels into their products, traders said.

“Each time the markets start to stabilize, having priced in the latest round of bearish news, another shot of news knocks the markets off their feet again,” said Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at StoneX. “Today’s news was a Supreme Court decision.”

The closely watched case, reflecting a long-running dispute between the oil and corn industries, was seen as a major setback for biofuel producers.

Winter wheat futures also fell, with the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract hitting its lowest since mid-April, as the ongoing harvest in the northern hemisphere boosted supplies.

Corn and soyabeans also faced pressure from rains across large swaths of key US growing areas.

“The heart of the Corn Belt is getting a good shot of rain at a very timely moment,” said Greg Grow, director of agribusiness at Archer Financial Services.

CBOT December corn futures settled down 16-3/4 cents at $5.19-1/4 a bushel and CBOT November soyabeans were 22 cents lower at $12.69-3/4.

“The long-awaited rains in the Iowa region are particularly welcome,” consultancy Agritel said in a note, referring to the largest US corn-producing state.

Market participants are turning their attention toward the US Department of Agriculture’s June 30 acreage report. Analysts expected an increase in corn and soya area estimates compared with USDA’s March projections.

CBOT September soft red winter wheat futures were down 11-1/4 cents at $6.40-3/4 a bushel.

But MGEX spring wheat futures for September delivery were up 2-3/4 cents at $8.08 a bushel as the crop in the northern US Plains and Black Sea has been stressed by drought.

Corn StoneX soya Arlan Suderman

Supreme Court ruling, Midwest rains pressure US corn and soya

Azhar explains how power shortfall will be bridged

Qureshi questions ‘intrinsic’ nature of FATF forum

‘Kanal Istanbul’ project kicks off with bridge construction

SPI up 0.82pc WoW

Opposition’s all 397 cut motions rejected: NA approves 29 demands for grants worth over Rs167bn

Tarin defends govt’s IMF lending decision

Proposed LNG tax hike: CNG price to go up by Rs6-9 per kg: APCNGA

Security forces capable of dealing with challenges: Rasheed

Punjab water, sanitation project: $442.4m financing pact inked with WB

IMF says board discusses $650bn expansion of reserves, process to be completed in August

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.