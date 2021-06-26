ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,188
3624hr
Pakistan Cases
953,842
93524hr
2% positivity
Sindh
335,044
Punjab
345,655
Balochistan
26,932
Islamabad
82,528
KPK
137,560
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Qureshi questions decision to keep Pakistan on 'grey list'

  • Asks whether FATF is being used to achieve political objectives or is a technical organisation
Aisha Mahmood 26 Jun 2021

Karachi: Following the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) decision to keep Pakistan on its increased monitoring list, also known as grey list, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood has questioned whether the organisation is being used to achieve political objectives.

In a statement on Saturday, the foreign minister said that it needs to be determined whether FATF is a political forum or a technical one, and if it is being used to achieve political objectives.

Qureshi's statement comes after Friday's decision to keep Pakistan on the grey list, with instructions to work on one remaining action item on the FATF action plan, in addition to 6 points raised under the Asia Pacific Group's Mutual Evaluation Report (MER).

However, the foreign minister said Pakistan has made "significant progress on the 27th point as well", according to Aaj TV.

"If the task force is technical, then Pakistan was given 27 action items. Significant progress has been made on the 27th point and we intend to do more.

"In my view, in such a situation, there is no reason to keep Pakistan on the grey list," FM Qureshi said.

Pakistan to stay on FATF’s ‘grey list’

On Friday, the FATF said Pakistan needs to address the 'CFT (countering the financing of terrorism)-related item by demonstrating that TF (terror financing) investigations and prosecutions target senior leaders and commanders of UN designated terrorist groups'.

How much FATF grey-listing cost Pakistan’s economy?

When asked if it was going to be discouraging for Pakistan given that it completed 26 of the 27 items in the action plan, FATF President Marcus Pleyer said that it will be discouraging for other countries if they complete the entire action plan, adding that 'we treat all countries equally'.

Following the FATF's announcement, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said that Pakistan would complete the remaining item on the action plan in the next three to four months. With regards to the APG MER, Azhar said the points concerning money-laundering would be addressed in the next 12 months.

Pakistan fatf Shah Mahmood Quershi grey list

Qureshi questions decision to keep Pakistan on 'grey list'

Any other country would have long been out of grey list: Tarin

Budget described as ‘hope for all tiers of society’

Tarin defends tax arrest clause but vows improvement

Toshiba shareholders oust chairman

Swati-led body to investigate dry docking delay

Anti-money laundering action plan now one more requirement: Pakistan remains on FATF grey list

Fourth wave of Covid-19 could hit country in July

MSCI proposes putting Pakistan back into MSCI-FM

Rs26.46trn charged expenditure laid in NA

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters