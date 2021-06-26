ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
Rs26.46trn charged expenditure laid in NA

Naveed Butt 26 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Friday laid Rs26.46 trillion of charged expenditure included in demands for grants and appropriations for the financial year ending on June 30, 2022 before the National Assembly for discussion. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin presented the charged expenditure included in demands for grants and appropriations for the financial year ending on June 30, 2022 in the National Assembly.

According to documents presented in the House, Rs1.43 trillion the foreign loans repayment, Rs21.62 trillion repayment of domestic debt, Rs302.51 billion servicing of foreign debt,Rs2.757 trillion servicing of domestic debt, Rs74.4 billion of repayment of short-term foreign credits and Rs237.85 billion of external development loans and advance by the federal government were tabled in the National Assembly. A total of Rs405 million charged expenditures for staff household and allowances of the President (public) and Rs615 million for staff household and allowances of the President (Personal) were presented in the House for discussion.

Similarly, Rs20 million charged expenditures included demands for grants of Pakistan Post Office Department, Rs3.48 billion for superannuation allowances and pensions, Rs19.25 billion for grants, subsidies and miscellaneous expenditure, Rs46.75 million foreign mission, Rs297 million for Law and Justice Division, Rs2.386 billion for the National Assembly, and Rs2.2 billion for the Senate presented in the House. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin also laid Rs2.8 billion charged expenditures of the Supreme Court, Rs1.09 billion for the Islamabad High Court, Rs3.83 billion for election, Rs77 million for Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace, Rs837 million for Wafaqi Mohtasib, and Rs279 million for Federal Tax Ombudsman before the Lower House of the Parliament for discussion.

While discussing the charged expenditures, the opposition members criticised the government and said that the ministries and other departments should reduce their expenditures and increase their performance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

