CM reviews law and order situation

Recorder Report 26 Jun 2021

LAHORE: While changes are taking place rapidly around the globe, the opposition has failed to change its negative political behaviour, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, said. In a statement, the CM said the opposition is using all its energies against the government but has faced defeat on every occasion. The opposition has tarnished its political future through the politics of allegations, he said.

The CM maintained the political future of the opposition is bleak as the people have rejected them. He emphasised that the new Pakistan is being transformed under the leadership of PM Imran Khan. Moreover, the CM chaired a meeting at his office on Friday to review the overall law and order situation in the province including the investigations of the Johar Town blast. IG police, Additional IGs of CTD and Special Branch and others attended the meeting.

The CM termed the Johar Town blast a test case for the law enforcement agencies and directed them to move forward in an organized manner. Every step should be taken for saving the life and property of the people as the police have an obligation to efficiently perform their duties, he stressed.

A report was presented before the meeting about the progress made in the investigations of the Johar Town blast. The CM expressed satisfaction and directed to employ scientific methods. He further directed to increase police patrolling adding that the law enforcement agencies should pull out all the stops to foil the nefarious designs of the anti-state elements.

Moreover, Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan met with Chief Minister at the assembly chamber and appreciated the composite development strategy of the Chief Minister.

Talking on this occasion, the CM stressed that anti-development politics will not work anymore as development-centric political principles will prevail in the country. The opposition is in a state of shock over a balanced and development-centric budget, he maintained.

