KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 8.297 billion and the number of lots traded at 7,579. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 2.618 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.335 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 912.396 million), Crude Oil (PKR 898.746 million), Silver (PKR 405.790 million), DJ (PKR 353.058 million), Natural Gas (PKR 286.642 million), Platinum (PKR 244.270 million), SP 500 (PKR 142.824 million), Japan Equity (PKR 50.057 million) and Copper (PKR 49.455 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 5 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 3.409 million were traded.

