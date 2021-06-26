Banks rates for currency notes (buying and selling)

KARACHI: The selling/buying rates for currency notes of major currencies issued by National Bank (NBP) here on Friday (June 25, 2021).

===================================== CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ===================================== USD 159.78 156.12 GBP 222.66 217.53 EUR 190.81 186.75 JPY 1.4413 1.4083 SAR 42.65 41.58 AED 43.51 42.78 =====================================

