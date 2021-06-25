Rupee gains 6 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee strengthened by 6 paisas against the US dollar in inter-bank trading on Friday and closed at Rs157.61 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs157.67.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs157.25 and Rs158.25, respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro increased by 9 paisas and closed at Rs188.22 against last day’s trading of Rs188.13, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.42, whereas a decrease of Rs1.13 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the UK Pound, which traded at Rs219.20 as compared to its last closing of Rs220.33.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal declined by 2 paisas each to close at Rs 42.90 and Rs 42.02, respectively.