ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Meeting with occupied Kashmir leaders and PM Modi a failure: Qureshi

  • Pakistan foreign minister says meeting was a PR exercise
BR Web Desk 25 Jun 2021

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has termed the meeting of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir's political leaders with Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “failure” and called on New Delhi to restore the region’s autonomy.

On Thursday, Modi met politicians from illegally occupied Kashmir for the first time since the removal of the region’s semi-autonomous status almost two years ago.

“Kashmiris have refused to accept India’s actions of 5 August 2019,” Qureshi said, adding that New Delhi cannot continue to use “tools of oppression to subjugate the people of illegally occupied Kashmir.”

Pakistan warns India any further step on IIOJK can imperil region’s peace

“Yesterday’s meeting in New Delhi on the fate of Kashmir was, by all means, a drama, a PR exercise. There was an admission as well that Kashmir is away from hearts and from Delhi as well”, Qureshi said.

India should lift the ongoing military siege of the region and free Hurriyat leaders, which remain in custody since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

Explaining what the Kashmiri leaders demanded in their meeting with Modi, Qureshi said that “they only asked for an end to extrajudicial killings, reversal of illegal and unilateral steps of 5 August 2019 and restoration of the region’s autonomy.”

“It was a failed meeting in my view,” he added.

Qureshi emphasised that the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmiri leaders who met Modi are those that, at some point, have ruled the region in alliance with New Delhi.

“Even these [Kashmiri] leaders have termed Modi’s repressive policy illegal and a failure,” he added.

Kashmiri political leaders on Thursday said they presented their demand for the restoration of statehood in a meeting with Modi.

“We told the PM that we don’t stand with what was done on 5th Aug 2019,” said Omar Abdullah, leader of the National Conference.

Pakistan premier ready for India talks if given Kashmir roadmap

“We’re not ready to accept it, but we won’t take the law into our hands, we will fight this in court.”

Earlier this month, Pakistan warned India against taking any further steps regarding Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir, saying that it could “imperil the regional peace and security”.

“We remain firm in our commitment to provide all possible support to the people of IIOJK in their just struggle for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination,” Pakistan's Foreign Office said.

Modi govt Islamabd Occupied Jammu and Kashmir Pakistan Foreign office J&K and Article 370 of Constitution

Meeting with occupied Kashmir leaders and PM Modi a failure: Qureshi

Tax relief extended to cars up to 1,000cc, says Tarin

MSCI to begin consultation on proposal to downgrade Pakistan

Fourth wave of Covid-19 could emerge in Pakistan in July, warns Asad Umar

Five FC soldiers embrace martyrdom in Sibi attack: ISPR

Pakistan reports over 1,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

FATF to announce future course of action on Pakistan today

Pakistan, US agree to maintain close coordination

Tarin explains IMF challenge

Salaried employees: Income tax exemption being restored on medical reimbursement

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters