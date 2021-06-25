ANL 36.26 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (4.53%)
ASC 20.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.65%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
AVN 96.99 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.24%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.76%)
DGKC 123.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.91%)
FCCL 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
HASCOL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HUBC 81.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
JSCL 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
KAPCO 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
MLCF 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
PAEL 34.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
PIBTL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
POWER 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.95%)
PRL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.11%)
TRG 156.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.04%)
UNITY 43.33 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.21%)
WTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.65%)
BR100 5,218 Decreased By ▼ -23.22 (-0.44%)
BR30 27,191 Decreased By ▼ -40.49 (-0.15%)
KSE100 47,837 Decreased By ▼ -125.11 (-0.26%)
KSE30 19,200 Decreased By ▼ -98.18 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
Turkish finance minister expects around 20% growth in Q2

  • Turkey has also been working to bring down inflation, which has been stuck in the double digits for most of the last four years.
Reuters 25 Jun 2021

ISTANBUL: Turkey's economy is expected to have grown around 20% in the second quarter of this year and will expand more in 2021 than the government forecast of 5.8%, Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said on Friday.

The strong rate of growth in the second quarter will largely be thanks to the so-called base effect due to a nearly 10% contraction in Q2 2020.

Speaking to businesses in the southern city of Gaziantep, Elvan said a recent acceleration in COVID-19 vaccinations would support tourism and the services sector.

"We expect double-digit growth in the second quarter of the year due to a strong base effect. We expect a growth of around 20%," he said.

"It is probable that we see a growth rate for the full year higher than the medium-term economic programme due to investments, industrial production and foreign demand," he said.

Turkey was one of few countries to grow in 2020, but economic activity was hit again this year due to strict pandemic lockdowns, especially in the tourism and services sectors.

Turkey has also been working to bring down inflation, which has been stuck in the double digits for most of the last four years.

Elvan said the Central Bank's stance on price stability was important, and that macroprudential measures will be implemented if needed to fight inflation.

