Markets
Hong Kong shares build on gains at open
- The Hang Seng Index rose 0.42 percent, or 120.21 points, to 29,002.67.
25 Jun 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened on the front foot Friday morning, extending gains into a third day following a surge on Wall Street as investors cheered news that the White House and lawmakers had struck a huge infrastructure deal.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, edging up 0.72 points to 3,567.38, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.08 percent, or 1.96 points, to 2,417.32.
