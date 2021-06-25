ANL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.35%)
ASC 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.6%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
AVN 96.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.1%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
BYCO 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.28%)
DGKC 123.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.79%)
FCCL 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
FFBL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.46%)
HASCOL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
JSCL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
KAPCO 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
PAEL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.19%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.95%)
PRL 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 49.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.85%)
TRG 155.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.18%)
UNITY 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
WTL 3.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,214 Decreased By ▼ -27.2 (-0.52%)
BR30 27,157 Decreased By ▼ -75.4 (-0.28%)
KSE100 47,792 Decreased By ▼ -170.64 (-0.36%)
KSE30 19,179 Decreased By ▼ -120 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
Hong Kong shares build on gains at open

  • The Hang Seng Index rose 0.42 percent, or 120.21 points, to 29,002.67.
AFP 25 Jun 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened on the front foot Friday morning, extending gains into a third day following a surge on Wall Street as investors cheered news that the White House and lawmakers had struck a huge infrastructure deal.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.42 percent, or 120.21 points, to 29,002.67.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, edging up 0.72 points to 3,567.38, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.08 percent, or 1.96 points, to 2,417.32.

Hang Seng Index benchmark Shanghai Composite Index China's second exchange Hong Kong stocks opened

