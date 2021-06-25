Markets
CBOT wheat may test resistance at $6.73-3/4
- A break below $6.40 could open the way towards the range of $6.06 to $6.24-3/4 range
25 Jun 2021
SINGAPORE: CBOT wheat may test a resistance at $6.73-3/4, as it failed again to break a support at $6.40 per bushel.
The failure suggests the formation of a small double-bottom, which will be confirmed when wheat breaks $6.73-3/4. The pattern will then point at a target of $7.04.
A break below $6.40 could open the way towards the range of $6.06 to $6.24-3/4 range.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
Tarin explains IMF challenge
CBOT wheat may test resistance at $6.73-3/4
Pakistan reports over 1,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day
World health, IP, trade bodies launch Covid platform
Delay in dry docking: Talks under way: Azhar
Nawaz’s appeals against convictions dismissed
Structural reforms: IMF says more work needed
Govt given power to meet IMF’s tariff condition
28 civilians killed in Afghanistan
RD levy: FBR Member refuses to share list of items with NA panel
PM briefed about boost in textile sector
Modi discusses IIOJK elections
Read more stories
Comments