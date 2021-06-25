CBOT wheat may test resistance at $6.73-3/4

SINGAPORE: CBOT wheat may test a resistance at $6.73-3/4, as it failed again to break a support at $6.40 per bushel.

The failure suggests the formation of a small double-bottom, which will be confirmed when wheat breaks $6.73-3/4. The pattern will then point at a target of $7.04.

A break below $6.40 could open the way towards the range of $6.06 to $6.24-3/4 range.

