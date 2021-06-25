US oil may rise to $74.99

SINGAPORE: US oil may break a resistance at $73.57 per barrel and rise to $74.99.

The uptrend from $61.56 remains steady.

It is riding on a wave C, which consists of many impulsive waves.

Oil failed twice to break $73.57. It may succeed in its current attempt.

Support is at $72.70, a break below which could cause a fall into $71.28-$71.96 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.