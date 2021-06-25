Markets
US oil may rise to $74.99
- It is riding on a wave C, which consists of many impulsive waves
25 Jun 2021
SINGAPORE: US oil may break a resistance at $73.57 per barrel and rise to $74.99.
The uptrend from $61.56 remains steady.
It is riding on a wave C, which consists of many impulsive waves.
Oil failed twice to break $73.57. It may succeed in its current attempt.
Support is at $72.70, a break below which could cause a fall into $71.28-$71.96 range.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
Tarin explains IMF challenge
US oil may rise to $74.99
Pakistan reports over 1,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day
World health, IP, trade bodies launch Covid platform
Delay in dry docking: Talks under way: Azhar
Nawaz’s appeals against convictions dismissed
Structural reforms: IMF says more work needed
Govt given power to meet IMF’s tariff condition
28 civilians killed in Afghanistan
RD levy: FBR Member refuses to share list of items with NA panel
PM briefed about boost in textile sector
Modi discusses IIOJK elections
Read more stories
Comments