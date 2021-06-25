ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.41%)
ASC 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.94%)
ASL 25.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 97.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.25%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
BYCO 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
DGKC 123.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.41%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.52%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.75%)
HASCOL 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.55%)
JSCL 23.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KAPCO 44.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.68%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
MLCF 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
POWER 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 89.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
PRL 25.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.54%)
TRG 156.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.54%)
UNITY 43.27 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.07%)
WTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.65%)
BR100 5,223 Decreased By ▼ -18.73 (-0.36%)
BR30 27,200 Decreased By ▼ -31.86 (-0.12%)
KSE100 47,900 Decreased By ▼ -62.99 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,249 Decreased By ▼ -49.98 (-0.26%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
Dye & Durham appoints JPMorgan, Scotiabank as advisers for strategic review

  • There can be no assurance that the exploration of strategic alternatives will result in a transaction
Reuters 25 Jun 2021

Dye & Durham Ltd said on Thursday a special committee of its board has appointed JPMorgan and Scotiabank as its financial advisers for a strategic review in response to a buyout offer worth about C$3.4 billion ($2.76 billion).

The special committee is still reviewing the proposal of the management-led shareholder group, the Canadian cloud-based software maker said, adding that it has not made decisions on specific strategic alternatives as yet.

Last month, Dye & Durham had said a newly formed special committee of independent directors would explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives, including a merger, the sale of the company or its parts, and the sale of some of its assets.

"There can be no assurance that the exploration of strategic alternatives will result in a transaction," it said in a statement.

The special committee has engaged Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP, and Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP as legal advisers in connection with the review.

Led by Chief Executive Matthew Proud, Dye & Durham makes technology products for legal and business professionals, providing them access to government registry data, and simplifying the document search process, its website shows. It has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia.

