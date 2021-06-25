Markets
Australia shares set to open higher; NZ rises
- New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.3% at 12,620.04 in early trade.
25 Jun 2021
Australian shares were poised to open higher on Friday, taking cues from record Wall Street highs overnight, as US President Joe Biden embraced a Senate infrastructure deal.
Local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 47.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3% in the previous session.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.3% at 12,620.04 in early trade.
Tarin explains IMF challenge
Australia shares set to open higher; NZ rises
Pakistan reports over 1,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day
World health, IP, trade bodies launch Covid platform
Delay in dry docking: Talks under way: Azhar
Nawaz’s appeals against convictions dismissed
Structural reforms: IMF says more work needed
Govt given power to meet IMF’s tariff condition
28 civilians killed in Afghanistan
RD levy: FBR Member refuses to share list of items with NA panel
PM briefed about boost in textile sector
Modi discusses IIOJK elections
Read more stories
Comments