Australia shares set to open higher; NZ rises

Australian shares were poised to open higher on Friday, taking cues from record Wall Street highs overnight, as US President Joe Biden embraced a Senate infrastructure deal.

Local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 47.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3% in the previous session.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.3% at 12,620.04 in early trade.