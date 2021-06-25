ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.41%)
ASC 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.94%)
ASL 25.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 97.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.25%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
BYCO 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
DGKC 123.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.41%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.52%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.75%)
HASCOL 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.55%)
JSCL 23.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KAPCO 44.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.68%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
MLCF 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
POWER 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 89.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
PRL 25.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.54%)
TRG 156.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.54%)
UNITY 43.27 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.07%)
WTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.65%)
BR100 5,222 Decreased By ▼ -19.2 (-0.37%)
BR30 27,193 Decreased By ▼ -39.14 (-0.14%)
KSE100 47,878 Decreased By ▼ -84.33 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,238 Decreased By ▼ -60.29 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
Australia shares set to open higher; NZ rises

  • New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.3% at 12,620.04 in early trade.
Reuters 25 Jun 2021

Australian shares were poised to open higher on Friday, taking cues from record Wall Street highs overnight, as US President Joe Biden embraced a Senate infrastructure deal.

Local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 47.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3% in the previous session.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.3% at 12,620.04 in early trade.

