PM briefed about boost in textile sector

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday was given a briefing on textile sector in context of its improvement as a result of the steps taken by the government.

The meeting was attended by PM's Adviser on Trade and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood, Special Assistant on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar, and the Members of National Assembly Asim Nazir, Raza Nasrullah Ghuman, Khurram Shehzad and industrialist Shahid Nazir.

MNA Asim Nazir briefed the Prime Minister on issues related to the textile sector and its role in exports.

He also presented to the prime minister suggestions for further improvement and development of textile sector.

The meeting also discussed political situation in the country, relief to the people in the budget and measures to facilitate and develop industries.