Johar Town blast: Significant progress made in investigation: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, on Thursday, said that the police had made significant progress in the investigation of Lahore's Johar Town blast, in which three people were killed, and it was close to arresting those involved in the attack. The minister in a video message said that the Punjab Police has achieved success in the Johar Town blast incident probe.

"Punjab police are close to perpetrators and will soon tell the nation the good news that they have been arrested," he added.

The minister vowed that Pakistan's enemies had become frustrated as the country had successfully defeated the coronavirus pandemic and brought about political and economic stability in the country. He said that people who want to spread anarchy and chaos in Pakistan and want to bring Pakistan under pressure, should know that Pakistan will never succumb to pressure.

