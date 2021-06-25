TPL Trakker partners with Daraz

KARACHI: TPL Trakker has partnered with Daraz for complete customized Fleet Management Services (FMS) and to help enhance their delivery services across Pakistan, resulting in quick and efficient deliveries to customers.

To initiate the partnership, a digital signing ceremony was held at TPL Trakker and Daraz’s respective head offices. Present on the occasion from TPL Trakker were Sarwar Ali Khan, CEO, Talha Dawood, Head of Asset Tracking and Ubaidulla Afaq, Regional Sales Head, South while Ahmed Tanveer, Chief Operating Officer represented Daraz.

Tanveer said that one of the top challenges in the growth of e-commerce is the logistics infrastructure. This will give us the right data and new insights through which we can further optimize our delivery lead times, he added.

Sarwar Ali Khan, CEO, TPL Trakker said that it’s a new milestone for Trakker in being chosen as the sole FMS Provider by Pakistan’s biggest e-commerce platform who have placed their trust in our services to streamline their deliveries. “The move is in line with our mission at TPL Trakker, to deliver telematics to connect mobile assets, people and businesses and help businesses make faster and smarter decisions with real time insights, he added.

Ecommerce in Pakistan has become a pervasive tool for the growing economic sector of the country.

