Toshakhana case: AC records statement of another prosecution witness

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court hearing multi-billion rupees fake bank accounts cases, on Thursday, recorded the statement of another prosecution witness in Toshakhana case against former president Asif Ali Zardari and two former premiers. Accountability Court-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali, while hearing the case, recorded the statement of witness Muhammad Dilwar, deputy director National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He told the court that he appeared before the NAB investigation officer (IO) on July 30, in Toshakhana case. I produced the certificated copy of petition no 19561/2009 along with order 12 5 2011 before the IO. At the start of the hearing, the counsels of Zardari, Yousaf Raz Gillani and other accused filed separate applications seeking one-day exemption for their clients, which the court approved.

During the hearing, cross examination of witness, Muhammad Ahad, deputy secretary Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) was also completed.

The NAB had filed Toshakhana case against Zardari, two former premiers, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani and Nawaz Sharif, and others for allegedly acquiring three vehicles including BMW 750 Li model 2004, Toyota Lexus Jeep 472 model 2007 gifted by the embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and BMW 760 LI model 2008 gifted by embassy of Libya and gifts from Toshakhana - an official treasury where gifts from foreign dignitaries or heads of state are deposited - in violation of rules and regulations. The court adjourned hearing of the case till July 8.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021