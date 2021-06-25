Bilawal says PPP will oppose Kulbhushan Jadhav bill

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has announced opposing the bill providing Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav with the right to appeal. Talking to the media outside the Parliament House Thursday, the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the government secretly prepared an ordinance for a person who did not bother to get benefit from it. Now the government is taking that to the parliament, the PPP chief said.

Let Imran give Kulbhushan an NRO, if the government wants so, he stressed, adding that the PPP will vote against it as it does not want to become a facilitator for the Indian spy.

"We will not be a facilitator in Kulbhushan Jadhav case," he said.

About the Afghanistan peace process and the US pull-out plan, Bilawal said a lot has been learnt from the issue. Any type of decision on the war-torn state will have global impacts for decades, he said adding that such a decision will have global impacts for 30 years.

He demanded the government to share the deal on Afghanistan with the parliament. The PPP chairman said the decision on the bases should be in national interest.

Bilawal Bhutto said the decision regarding giving bases is up to the government, adding that they do not believe in Imran Khan's statement on the issue of giving bases, there are concerns that Imran Khan will take a U-turn on the issue.

He expressed hope the National Assembly speaker will issue production order for Syed Khursheed Shah and provide a level-playing field on the matter of budget debate to save it from becoming an unlawful act.

