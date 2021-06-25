ANL 34.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
ASC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.95%)
ASL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
AVN 95.80 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.03%)
BOP 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.18%)
DGKC 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
EPCL 48.17 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.62%)
FCCL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
FFBL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HUBC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2%)
HUMNL 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.75%)
KAPCO 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.29%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
PAEL 35.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.49%)
PIBTL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PPL 90.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.4%)
PRL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
SILK 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.7%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.7%)
TRG 157.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-2.32%)
UNITY 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
WTL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.45%)
BR100 5,241 Increased By ▲ 11.45 (0.22%)
BR30 27,232 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-0.01%)
KSE100 47,963 Increased By ▲ 61.84 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 39.22 (0.2%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,108
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
951,865
1,09724hr
2.38% positivity
Sindh
333,798
Punjab
345,449
Balochistan
26,845
Islamabad
82,470
KPK
137,370
Bilawal says PPP will oppose Kulbhushan Jadhav bill

Recorder Report 25 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has announced opposing the bill providing Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav with the right to appeal. Talking to the media outside the Parliament House Thursday, the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the government secretly prepared an ordinance for a person who did not bother to get benefit from it. Now the government is taking that to the parliament, the PPP chief said.

Let Imran give Kulbhushan an NRO, if the government wants so, he stressed, adding that the PPP will vote against it as it does not want to become a facilitator for the Indian spy.

"We will not be a facilitator in Kulbhushan Jadhav case," he said.

About the Afghanistan peace process and the US pull-out plan, Bilawal said a lot has been learnt from the issue. Any type of decision on the war-torn state will have global impacts for decades, he said adding that such a decision will have global impacts for 30 years.

He demanded the government to share the deal on Afghanistan with the parliament. The PPP chairman said the decision on the bases should be in national interest.

Bilawal Bhutto said the decision regarding giving bases is up to the government, adding that they do not believe in Imran Khan's statement on the issue of giving bases, there are concerns that Imran Khan will take a U-turn on the issue.

He expressed hope the National Assembly speaker will issue production order for Syed Khursheed Shah and provide a level-playing field on the matter of budget debate to save it from becoming an unlawful act.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

