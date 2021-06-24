ANL 34.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
ASC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.95%)
ASL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
AVN 95.80 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.03%)
BOP 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.18%)
DGKC 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
EPCL 48.17 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.62%)
FCCL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
FFBL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HUBC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2%)
HUMNL 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.75%)
KAPCO 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.29%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
PAEL 35.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.49%)
PIBTL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PPL 90.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.4%)
PRL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
SILK 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.7%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.7%)
TRG 157.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-2.32%)
UNITY 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
WTL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.45%)
BR100 5,241 Increased By ▲ 11.45 (0.22%)
BR30 27,232 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-0.01%)
KSE100 47,963 Increased By ▲ 61.84 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 39.22 (0.2%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,108
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
951,865
1,09724hr
2.38% positivity
Sindh
333,798
Punjab
345,449
Balochistan
26,845
Islamabad
82,470
KPK
137,370
Gold stalls as investors weigh up mixed Fed outlook

  • Spot gold was little changed at $1,778.01 per ounce by 12:22 am EDT (1622 GMT), giving up some gains from earlier in the session as the dollar recouped initial declines.
Reuters 24 Jun 2021

Gold remained hemmed in a narrow range in choppy trading on Thursday, tracking moves in the dollar as mixed cues from U.S. Federal Reserve officials on the approach the central bank could take to withdraw stimulus kept investors wary.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,778.01 per ounce by 12:22 am EDT (1622 GMT), giving up some gains from earlier in the session as the dollar recouped initial declines.

U.S. gold futures shed 0.3pc to $1,778.50.

A day after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said interest rates would not be raised too quickly and that inflation wouldn't be the only determinant of policy, two Fed officials said on Wednesday inflation may persist longer than anticipated, with one official predicting a rate hike in late 2022.

"We have a more balanced narrative (on Fed's monetary policy) than we did in the past, suggesting that gold is going to trade in a broader range in the near term," TD Securities commodity strategist Daniel Ghali said.

Ghali noted the gold market was trying to find a balance between an overly hawkish pricing of Fed interest rate hikes if inflation proves to be transitory, supportive to gold, and a Fed that would act if inflation persists.

Bullion investors also largely ignored data that showed a dip in initial claims for U.S state unemployment benefits and a 6.4pc annualized increase in gross domestic product last quarter.

Silver gained rose 0.6pc to $26.01 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.8pc to $1,093.12. Palladium was up 1pc to $2,638.49 per ounce.

Higher automobile output once an ongoing chip shortage ends and solid economic growth could drive prices of autocatalyst platinum higher over the next 12 months, UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said in a note, forecasting end-December prices at $1,250.

Silver Dollar U.S. Federal Reserve gold market Jerome Powell Spot gold gold price Daniel Ghali

