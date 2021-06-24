ANL 34.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
ASC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.95%)
ASL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
AVN 95.80 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.03%)
BOP 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.18%)
DGKC 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
EPCL 48.17 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.62%)
FCCL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
FFBL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HUBC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2%)
HUMNL 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.75%)
KAPCO 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.29%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
PAEL 35.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.49%)
PIBTL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PPL 90.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.4%)
PRL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
SILK 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.7%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.7%)
TRG 157.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-2.32%)
UNITY 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
WTL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.45%)
BR100 5,241 Increased By ▲ 11.45 (0.22%)
BR30 27,232 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-0.01%)
KSE100 47,963 Increased By ▲ 61.84 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 39.22 (0.2%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,108
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
951,865
1,09724hr
2.38% positivity
Sindh
333,798
Punjab
345,449
Balochistan
26,845
Islamabad
82,470
KPK
137,370
Canadian dollar steadies as exporter confidence soars

  • Loonie trades in a range of 1.2282 to 1.2314
  • EDC's Trade Confidence Index jumps 19%
  • Price of US oil falls 0.5%
  • Canadian 10-year yield eases about 1 basis point to 1.411%
Reuters Updated 24 Jun 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Thursday as a dip in oil prices offset domestic data showing confidence among exporters has surged to its highest level in more than 20 years.

Export Development Canada's Trade Confidence Index jumped 19% from end-2020 to mid-2021 amid mounting optimism that a sustained global economic recovery is underway.

One of Canada's major exports is oil. It fell 0.5% to $72.74 a barrel but held close to its highest level in almost three years, supported by drawdowns in US inventories and accelerating German economic activity.

The Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2299 to the greenback, or 81.31 US cents, after trading in a range of 1.2282 to 1.2314.

It has gained 1.3% this week, clawing back some of the previous week's decline, as the market reassessed a hawkish shift in guidance by the US Federal Reserve.

Investors have been struggling to interpret signals from the Fed about how hot it is willing to let inflation run before it begins unwinding pandemic-era monetary stimulus.

Preliminary data for May from Statistics Canada showed factory sales rising 1% from April and wholesale trade up 1.1%.

Canadian government bond yields eased across the curve, tracking the move in US Treasuries. The 10-year was down about 1 basis point at 1.411% but holding well above the 3-1/2-month low it hit last Friday at 1.364%.

