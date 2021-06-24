Gold prices decrease by Rs800 to Rs109,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs800 and was sold at Rs109,300 on Thursday against its sale at Rs.110,100 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs686 and was sold at Rs93,707 against its sale at Rs.94393 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went down to Rs85,898 against Rs86,527.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1,420 and Rs1,217.42, respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $2 and was sold at $1783 against its sale at $1785.