ANL 34.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
ASC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.95%)
ASL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
AVN 95.80 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.03%)
BOP 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.18%)
DGKC 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
EPCL 48.17 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.62%)
FCCL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
FFBL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HUBC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2%)
HUMNL 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.75%)
KAPCO 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.29%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
PAEL 35.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.49%)
PIBTL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PPL 90.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.4%)
PRL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
SILK 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.7%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.7%)
TRG 157.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-2.32%)
UNITY 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
WTL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.45%)
BR100 5,241 Increased By ▲ 11.45 (0.22%)
BR30 27,232 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-0.01%)
KSE100 47,963 Increased By ▲ 61.84 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 39.22 (0.2%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,108
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
951,865
1,09724hr
2.38% positivity
Sindh
333,798
Punjab
345,449
Balochistan
26,845
Islamabad
82,470
KPK
137,370
Lilly to seek accelerated FDA approval for Alzheimer's drug this year

  • The FDA granted donanemab a breakthrough therapy designation, meant to expedite the development and review of medicines for serious or life-threatening conditions.
Reuters 24 Jun 2021

Eli Lilly and Co said on Thursday it will apply for US health regulator's accelerated approval for its experimental Alzheimer's drug this year, sending its shares up about 8% before the bell.

The news comes weeks after Biogen Inc Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, was approved under the US Food and Drug Administration's accelerated approval pathway, for which the agency came under intense criticism as questions were raised on the strength of the clinical data.

Lilly said in January early results from a mid-stage trial showed the drug, donanemab, slowed the rate of decline in cognition and function in patients at an early stage of the mind-wasting disease.

The drugmaker said it intends to file the marketing application based on data from the mid-stage trial. It is also currently testing donanemab in a late-stage study.

The FDA granted donanemab a breakthrough therapy designation, meant to expedite the development and review of medicines for serious or life-threatening conditions.

A drug with that designation can become eligible for FDA's accelerated approval pathway, if the relevant criteria are met.

Lilly to seek accelerated FDA approval for Alzheimer's drug this year

