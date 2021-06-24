Markets
European stocks rise before UK rate decision
- Frankfurt's DAX 30 climbed 0.5 percent to 15,530.31 points and the Paris CAC 40 also won 0.5 percent to 6,586.25.
Updated 24 Jun 2021
LONDON: European stocks advanced in opening deals on Thursday, ahead of an interest rate decision from the Bank of England.
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.2 percent to 7,090.18 points, with the BoE widely forecast to hold rates at a record low 0.1 percent at 1100 GMT.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 climbed 0.5 percent to 15,530.31 points and the Paris CAC 40 also won 0.5 percent to 6,586.25.
Asian equities meanwhile traded mixed as investors took a breather after the latest rally, while they try to assess when the Federal Reserve will begin to wind down its vast monetary easing programme.
Punjab Police close to arresting suspects in Lahore blast, says Rashid
European stocks rise before UK rate decision
ECC approves Rs300m allocation for three joint border markets in Balochistan
Roosevelt Hotel: Govt for putting a cap on recurring liabilities
Divestment of govt share in Mari Petroleum: PC asked to come up with comprehensive proposal
Tarin vows action against wilful tax defaulters
PIA to induct four aircraft into its fleet
Finance Bill, Sec 233A of income tax law: Suggestions finalised by Senate body
Qureshi, Iran's special representative discuss Afghan peace process
Taliban takeover of Afganistan not inevitable: US experts
Where things stand for Afghanistan as Ghani visits Washington
PM Imran reiterates polio-free Pakistan vision in phone call with Bill Gates
Read more stories
Comments